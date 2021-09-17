First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $23,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after buying an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after buying an additional 204,708 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.45. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.