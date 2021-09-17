First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,457. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $65.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 78,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

