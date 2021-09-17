First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FICS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 16.45% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

