First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Down 71.2% in August

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.47. 539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,317. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.46 and a one year high of $79.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.