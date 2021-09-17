First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
