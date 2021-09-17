First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

