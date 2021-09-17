Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 117,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,453. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

