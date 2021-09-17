Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Up 78.8% in August

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FSSN remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Fision has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
About Fision
