Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Down 8.5%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.07. 485,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,612,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$685.11 million and a PE ratio of -60.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.