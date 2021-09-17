FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $261.38 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.45 and its 200-day moving average is $269.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

