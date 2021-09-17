Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 44,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 250,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 53,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 102,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

