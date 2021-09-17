Foresight Solar Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FSFL opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.31) on Friday. Foresight Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 93.50 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.17 ($1.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.72. The firm has a market cap of £609.16 million and a PE ratio of -82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 193.40, a current ratio of 193.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

