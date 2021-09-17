Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2,707.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1,021.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FMTX opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

