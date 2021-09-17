Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.19.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT opened at $304.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.