Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $9.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 393,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,492. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $338.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 116.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

