Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FOX by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 65.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 3,037.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

