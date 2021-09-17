Fractal (FCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $268,087.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $268,087.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00117748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00172414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07288810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.65 or 0.99864256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.91 or 0.00841418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

