Franchise Capital Ltd Has $39.05 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Franchise Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,021 shares during the period. Square makes up about 3.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $39,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.86. 168,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,438,704. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.31 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.96, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.06.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.58.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.