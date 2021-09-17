FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $19.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. 899,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,784. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,384,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.