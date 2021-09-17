FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 2,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 752,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,938,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,381,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

