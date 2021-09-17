Fusion Hits Market Cap of $49.49 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $49.49 million and $3.36 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion Coin Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,640,024 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

