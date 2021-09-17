FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

TKR stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

