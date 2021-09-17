FY2022 EPS Estimates for DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) Increased by Analyst

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHI Media in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised DHI Media from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

