FY2025 Earnings Forecast for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

