Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Shares of GANX stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

