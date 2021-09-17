Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,273 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.89.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.