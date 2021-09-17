GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $91.99 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE GATX opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29. GATX has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.