Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

