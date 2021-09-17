General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 23,534 shares.The stock last traded at $44.74 and had previously closed at $44.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

