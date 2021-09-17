General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GM. Argus increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.95.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

