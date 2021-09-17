Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $906.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genesco by 627.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.