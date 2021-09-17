Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report $339.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.04 million and the highest is $355.20 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $273.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

GMAB stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,755,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after buying an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.