Ghost Tree Capital LLC Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 243,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,046 shares of company stock worth $1,203,173. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRNX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,712. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $908.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

