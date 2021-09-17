Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $71.21. 157,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.