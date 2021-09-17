Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 3,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

