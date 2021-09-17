Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Glencore to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GLNCY opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

