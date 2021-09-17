Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 386 ($5.04).

A number of brokerages have commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

LON:GLEN traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 327.20 ($4.27). 145,939,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,043,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 325.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 532.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.55 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 342.90 ($4.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

