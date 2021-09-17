Glenview Trust Co Acquires 4,643 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook by 26.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,617,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.26. The company had a trading volume of 811,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.