Glenview Trust Co Buys 6,076 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 162,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.00. The company had a trading volume of 164,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

