Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

LOW traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.51. 237,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

