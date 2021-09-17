Glenview Trust Co Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.57. 59,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,126. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $255.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average of $238.44.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

