Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Global Internet of People has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

