Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post sales of $29.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.32 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $114.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $115.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $128.05 million, with estimates ranging from $121.50 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $986.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after purchasing an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after buying an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,882,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

