Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the August 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 253.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,070 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 51,412 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 144.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.