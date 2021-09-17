Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.03

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 7749948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.