Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $89.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.