Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $327.23

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.23 ($4.28) and traded as high as GBX 337 ($4.40). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 329 ($4.30), with a volume of 3,104 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £64.08 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 328.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 279.59.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

