GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Sells $265,964.09 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $265,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agnes Rey-Giraud also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 14,454 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $650,430.00.

GoodRx stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion and a PE ratio of -52.19.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 185.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in GoodRx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.