GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion and a PE ratio of -52.19. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $265,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bansi Nagji sold 29,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,341,353.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,459,704 shares valued at $52,159,633. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

