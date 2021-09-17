Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE GPMT opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $724.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

