Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

AJX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,207. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $311.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

